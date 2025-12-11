Breaking News Share Twitter

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump Discuss Trade, Energy And Defence

As speculation about an imminent trade deal between the two countries gathers steam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone on Thursday and discussed expanding cooperation in various areas.

A statement said the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-US partnership and discussed expanding cooperation in key areas, including trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security.