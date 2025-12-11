Watch: Dhurandhar-Style PM Modi Montage Featuring Trump, Netanyahu, Putin

The Madhya Pradesh government has released a montage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by Akshaye Khanna's character in Dhurandhar, whose scenes have lately been all over social media.

The post carried the caption, “The OG (original gangster) Dhurandhar. When you say aura farming, I say Modi's natural rizz (charisma).” The video, set to the viral FA9LA track from Dhurandhar, stitched moments of PM Modi meeting world leaders across continents, showing him as a global statesman with the same “aura” associated with the film's breakout character.

The clip opens with PM Modi walking beside Russian President Vladimir Putin, then cuts sharply to a sequence featuring UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, capturing handshakes and exchanges from their formal interactions.

Next comes French President Emmanuel Macron warmly embracing PM Modi and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shaking hands with the Indian leader.

US President Donald Trump features prominently alongside Prime Minister Modi in the video. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also makes an appearance. She is shown smiling as she greets PM Modi, a moment that has frequently gone viral for their visible rapport at G20 and COP summits.

That classic Dhurandhar aura — calm, composed, unmistakably in focus



???? - @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/hviBStaJ5A — MP MyGov (@MP_MyGov) December 9, 2025

One of the visuals in the montage is from Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who famously bent down to touch PM Modi's feet during the FIPIC summit in the Pacific Island nation.

The video then shows PM Modi walking with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by images of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping during bilateral engagements. The montage also highlights PM Modi with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, capturing their handshake and brief exchanges at global forums.

The video continues with glimpses of PM Modi interacting with leaders across various G20 summits, Japan, Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, and the EU.

The clip ends with a cinematic shot of PM Modi in black shades and a black puffer jacket, walking directly towards the camera. “That classic Dhurandhar aura - calm, composed, unmistakably in focus,” the caption read.

The stylistic inspiration comes from one of the year's most viral movie moments, the introduction of Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

In the film, Khanna's character steps out of a car, joins a dancing crowd, and moves to the beats of FA9LA by Flipperachi, a Gulf artist whose track has exploded on Indian social media. Khanna's “salaam” during the dance sealed its place as one of the most mimicked and edited sequences of the year.