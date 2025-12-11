Karan Johar Calls <i>Dhurandhar</i> "Outstanding": "My Favourite Ranveer Singh Performance"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, released on December 5 and has earned approximately Rs 180 crore within its first week. The film has been receiving strong reviews from both critics and audiences.



Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on the movie. Posting the film's poster on social media, he wrote, "Outstanding." He added, "So much respect for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Sashwat Sachdeva (My favourite Ranveer Singh performance). Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, actor-politician Smriti Irani also praised the film in a detailed Instagram post. She wrote, "If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage - after all it's just a film."

She further added, "As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence, as a research fiend even more so. It's the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna's performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh's piercing eyes that speak when he doesn't is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation ... & the music OMG." Take a look at her full post below:

In the film, Ranveer Singh leads a mission to take down Pakistani terrorists. The film's second part will be released on March 19, 2026.