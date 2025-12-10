Chiranjeevi Faces Backlash Over "Dancing With Girl" Remark At Telangana Event: "He Has Lost His Senses"

Chiranjeevi is facing backlash on social media after a recent comment he made at the Telangana Rising Global Summit. The actor attended the event alongside NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and industrialist Anand Mahindra.

During his speech, Chiranjeevi mentioned that he was invited to the event while he was "dancing with a girl" at Annapurna Studios. The comment didn't sit well with some internet users, who called out the actor for his "poor choice of words."

Chiranjeevi had said, “You may feel that every other chief guest present here belongs to fields such as finance, automobile, or politics. You might feel like, what is a film star like Chiranjeevi doing here? Not just you, even I feel that way.”

The veteran actor, one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema, went on to reveal that he was personally invited by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He had sent Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu to the set while he was shooting for a film.

Chiranjeevi added, “Do you know what position I was in when they came to invite me? Evaro ammai to dance chestu unnanu Annapurna Studios lo (I was dancing with some girl at Annapurna Studios). I felt very awkward. I had to ask them to stop shooting for a while.”

Many X users felt that Chiranjeevi's comment about "dancing with a girl" was unnecessary and his phrasing was awkward. Others said he could have described it some other way. One user wrote, "He has completely lost his senses. Bringing up a “girl” topic was totally unnecessary here. He could have simply said he was in a shooting."

Another added, "Boss has lost his charm and everything."

"At some point of time we should stop inviting celebrities who cannot have control on words to this kind of submit," read a comment.

"I think when we grow up we lose control on choice of words," said a user.

Work-wise, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara. The film is set to release in summer 2026. The actor also has Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and an untitled film with Srikanth Odela in the line-up.

