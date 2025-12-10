Watch: American Vlogger Relished Gujarati Locho And Sosyo In Surat, Wins Foodies' Approval

When travelling, one realises that every destination has its own set of favourite foods that locals swear by, but that don't often make it to mainstream recommendations. These delicacies may not always be famous outside the region, but they're part of everyday life here: easy to find, affordable and packed with personality. And it's usually these unassuming dishes that end up winning over visitors the most. Recently, a reel showing a foreign travel vlogger enjoying one such niche dish in Surat received a lot of interest online. A woman named Mackenzie (of the vlogging duo UNSTUK with Mac & Keen) posted a video that shows her digging into locho at a well-known establishment in Surat. She later revealed it was from her trip to Gujarat some time ago.

For those who don't know, locho is a soft, steamed Gujarati snack made from a fermented besan batter. In some ways, it is similar to khaman, but instead of setting into neat pieces, it's steamed in a way that leaves it loose, lumpy and scoopable. This is also what gave locho its name, which loosely refers to a "mishmash." It's typically served hot, topped with sev, chopped onions, spices, coriander, butter or cheese, and eaten with a spoon.

In the now-viral video shared by the American traveller, we see a menu offering numerous locho variations, ranging from "Diet Herbal locho" to "Italian locho." The one Mackenzie eats seems more traditional than such fusion creations. She compares its consistency to that of grits (a porridge made from ground corn, famous in the American South). She goes on to describe the "sweet and spicy" notes of the chutney as well as the crunchiness of the sev on top. "It's good, man," she says, as she continues savouring the dish.

She pairs her food with Sosyo, a popular branded carbonated beverage. She notes it is labelled as a "mixed fruit" drink, but doesn't taste like any fruit she can identify. Nevertheless, she declares she loves it. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, many people expressed their love for Locho and Sosyo. Several users also shared their recommendations for other dishes the vlogger should try. Read some of the reactions below:

"Locho is the pure love of all Suraties... can't wait to go and eat."

"Sosyo was like beer for us when we were kids. A group of friends having a party: Sosyo was the jam!"

"It's pretty cool that you're actually exploring India, including the small things, and actually enjoying it! Thanks for that. Most people are just looking for the same things that they had back home, and judge based on their idea of life."

"Rasawala khaman is a must try when you visit Surat again!"

"You must try fafda jalebi in Ahmedabad."

"Try aloo puri and khavsa."

"Next time, visit Baroda in Gujarat and try sev usal - one of the authentic dishes of my city."

Has this viral video made you curious to taste locho? Here's an easy recipe you can try at home.