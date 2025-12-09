Video: Couple Cooks Meal On National Highway, Sparks Debate On Civic Sense

A couple's decision to cook a meal at a national highway rest area has become a topic of discussion on social media after a video of the same went viral, with users questioning their civic responsibility. When the person, who was recording the video, questioned them, the couple said, "Yeh rest area hai, yahan allowed hai" (This is a rest area, it's allowed here).

The video shows the man relaxing with a child while his wife prepares food on the roadside. Many social media users criticised the couple, citing concerns about safety and public space usage. However, the couple maintained that they were not blocking traffic.

Civic sense is a rare luxury in India , something not everyone seems able to afford. Take this scene for example: a family has started cooking right in the middle of road , turning the area messy. Tell me honestly, is this acceptable? pic.twitter.com/Xytjpv2DlS — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) December 8, 2025

Social Media Reaction

A viral video has sparked widespread discussion about basic civic sense. "In #India, all kinds of uncivilized nonsense is acceptable. If one starts asking questions or telling the truth, then everyone starts having issues," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Honestly, this is just wild. Cooking in the middle of the road? That's not 'jugaad,' that's chaos. Public space isn't a personal kitchen, and turning the whole area messy is even worse. Civic sense shouldn't be a luxury - it's basic responsibility," another user wrote.

"There should be rest area every few kilometres for this on highways with restrooms and benches so people who are travelling far distances can take breaks," a third user wrote.