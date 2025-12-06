Watch: Dutch Woman Says Bengaluru Airport Feels Like "Stepping Into The Future"

A Dutch woman has shared her experience at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on social media, calling it a place that feels like "stepping into the future".

In a video on Instagram, the woman named Ivana showcased the airport's stunning design, lush greenery and spacious interiors, which have left her and many others impressed. She noted that the airport is a perfect blend of traditional India and modern technology, making it a unique experience for visitors.

Watch the video here:

"There's a traditional India, and then there's the India that feels like you've stepped into the future!" she wrote in the caption.

"Very often both exist within the same hour of your trip. Take Bangalore airport for instance. Some tourists land expecting the 'Slumdog Millionaire' version of India they've seen on TV. But this place? It looks more like you're stepping into the Jurrassic Park set. Aesthetic designs, green, airy, there's even a waterfall. And that's just one example."

She is also not wrong, as Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 has received international recognition, including the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles. The terminal's design, which incorporates bamboo and green spaces, has been praised by visitors and experts alike.

"Here's the thing: you can travel through India and only choose one era. Stick to heritage, temples, markets, the beautifully slow rhythm of old India. Or mix it up with the modern side: art galleries, Pinterest cafés, modern restaurants and large malls. It's pretty wild when you travel through time on the same trip; one day you're sipping chai in old Delhi, the next day stepping into an airport terminal that's one of the most beautiful in the world. India can truly offer you time travel if you let it," she further wrote.

Social Media Reaction

Online users praised her take on Indian infrastructure, with one user saying, " Banglore and Delhi the best." Meanwhile, another user pointed out the reason behind India's poor image abroad, " Maybe they call it backward cause of civic sense."