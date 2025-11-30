Indian Woman Lists Reasons Why She Likes Living In Thailand: "I'm Not Rejecting India"

Cleaner cities, increased safety and a better work-life balance are some of the reasons given by an Indian woman, who left India and now prefers living in Thailand. In an Instagram video, the woman named Shreya Mahendru, who is a content creator and career consultant, talked about her life after she moved to Bangkok.

She said she sold her house and car in India, and also added that the decision has been "worth it". She stated that she is not "rejecting India"; instead, she is "just choosing a better daily experience" for herself.

Watch the video here:

Reasons for Choosing Thailand

Peace: She enjoys the calm mornings and clean air in Bangkok. "I love India. But I also love quiet mornings, clean air, walkable cities and not being yelled at by a stranger for no reason," she wrote.

Safety: As a woman, she feels safer in Thailand compared to India. "I feel safer here as a woman," she said.

Personal space: Thais value personal space, making it easier for them to navigate daily life. "Here, people value personal space, speak softly, and don't question your life choices," she said.

Infrastructure: Thailand's public transport and government offices are more efficient than in India. "Public transport works. Govt offices respond. Infrastructure supports your daily routine," she noted.

Mahendru concludes that life in Thailand feels "healthier" despite not being perfect. She said she prioritises her well-being and appreciates the freedom to live life on her own terms.

Social media reaction

"Studying here for almost 2 yrs, and I love Bangkok. Yes, in terms of the cooking and cleaning part I miss home. But, everything else like people minding their business, a lot safer than our cities, and everything else that you said. It feels so free and light. It's like I can go out even at 2-3 am at night in shorts if I want to without worrying. I don't have to worry about if I suddenly fall asleep in a cab. Also, the way the women are involved in everything, it makes my heart happy," one user wrote.

"So true about safety and stares. Loved how I felt like myself even when I was out. I didn't have to constantly worry about my safety and that was such a huge peace of mind," another user revealed.

"No Honking is one of the best reason if you ask me!!! and so clean and systematic!!" a third added.