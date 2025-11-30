Lalu Yadav Moves To A Quieter Home, Signalling Shift In RJD Politics

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, whose houses once symbolised Bihar's most crowded political spaces, has now moved into a new, tightly regulated home, marking a significant change in both his personal life and the functioning of the party.

For decades, Lalu Yadav's houses functioned like open political courts. From his chief ministerial home at 1, Anne Marg to the family home at 10, Circular Road, supporters, villagers, journalists, party workers and ministers enjoyed unrestricted access. At times, even cattle and large groups of visitors were seen inside the premises.

That long phase appears to be coming to an end.

Sources say the new house rules follow strict entry protocols. Unplanned meetings are avoided, visitors are screened, and even party workers need prior approval. The primary focus of the household is now Lalu Yadav's health and recovery.

Medical teams visit regularly, and the home environment is maintained to ensure peace and rest. Political discussions are limited in both number and duration.

During his tenure as chief minister, 1, Anne Marg functioned almost like a public grievance centre. People from across Bihar arrived daily with petitions, journalists waited from early morning, and ministers entered without appointments.

Later, 10, Circular Road became the family's permanent political base during Rabri Devi's tenure as chief minister. The gates remained open round the clock, with festivals often turning into political gatherings. Supporters walked in without restrictions, and party workers frequently camped inside the compound.

The structured nature of Lalu Yadav's new home also reflects a political transition within the RJD. Most organisational work, alliance talks and political strategy meetings are now being handled by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

While Lalu Yadav continues to remain the emotional and ideological anchor of the party, the daily operations are now firmly in the hands of the younger leadership.

For many senior party workers, the change is an emotional moment. The leader known for his open-door politics and mass interactions now lives in relative isolation due to age, health concerns and legal limitations.

The move is being seen as the gradual closing of a defining chapter in Bihar's mass politics.

Lalu Yadav's new home is being viewed not merely as a change of residence but as a symbol of transition in Bihar's political landscape. The era of constant public access is now giving way to a quieter, more strategic political style led by the next generation.