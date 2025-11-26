Days After Disowning Family, Rohini Acharya's Post For Father Lalu Yadav

Rohini Acharya, the estranged daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has come to the defence of the family she had disowned in a series of online outbursts earlier this month. She has hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a decision that would see the Lalu family part with the 10, Circular Road address in Patna, the government bungalow where they lived for two decades.

Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Yadav and former chief minister of Bihar, has now been allotted House No. 39 on Harding Road in Patna for her use as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Acharya called the change of address an "insult" to Lalu Yadav.

"Sushasan Babu's development model. Insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav, the messiah of crores, is the top priority. They may throw him out of the house, but how will you throw him out of the hearts of Bihar's people? If not his health, at least respect Lalu Ji's political stature," she said in an online post.

The cause of Acharya's anger could be the political signalling that this change of address brings.

Rabri Devi was allotted the 10, Circular Road bungalow in 2005 after she vacated the official Chief Minister's residence for Nitish Kumar on 1, Aney Marg. The significance of the plot can be gauged from the fact that it oversees the Chief Minister's residence.

The bungalow stayed with the Yadavs since - specifically in the name of Rabri Devi. Nitish Kumar didn't ask for the Yadavs to vacate the bungalow for these 20 long years despite switching sides often and changing political equations in the state. However, with the BJP emerging stronger in the recent elections, the scenario has changed.

The eviction order for Rabri Devi appeared to bring Acharya closer since she had disowned them last week. Acharya, who had saved Lalu Yadav's life by donating her kidney in 2020, had raised serious allegations against her family members, including a slipper being raised at her.

Not just Rabri Devi, her estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav, who had extended support to Acharya after last week's family drama, too, was asked to leave his government-allotted bungalow at 26 M Strand Road, as part of a reshuffle of official residences in Bihar.