Meet Lalu Yadav's Grandson, Who Has Begun Military Training In Singapore

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's grandson, Aditya, has started a two-year Basic Military Training (BMT) in Singapore.

The 18-year-old's mother, Rohini Acharya, shared the news on social media, calling him “brave and courageous.”

“Today my heart is filled with pride. After completing his Pre-University studies, our eldest son Aditya has gone for a two-year Basic Military Training at just 18 years of age,” Rohini Acharya wrote on X.

“Aditya, you are brave, courageous, and disciplined,” she added. “Go and do wonders. Always remember, warriors are forged in life's toughest battles. All our love and encouragement will always be with you.”

आज मेरा दिल गर्व से भरा हुआ है , आज अपनी प्री - यूनिवर्सिटी ( Pre - University ) की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद 18 साल की उम्र में हमारा बड़ा बेटा आदित्य 2 साल की Basic Military Training के लिए गया है ..



आदित्य .. तुम बहादुर , साहसी और अनुशासन के साथ रहने वाले हो, जाओ कमाल कर दिखाओ… pic.twitter.com/itVx1DPQWi — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 5, 2026

Who Is Lalu Yadav's Grandson, Aditya?

Aditya is the elder son of Rohini Acharya, the second child of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, among their nine children. His father is Samaresh Singh, the son of former Income Tax commissioner-rank officer Rao Ranvijay Singh.

Aditya completed his pre-university education before his training in Singapore. He has two younger siblings.

He has started Basic Military Training (BMT), the foundational training phase under Singapore's National Service (NS) framework. BMT is designed to inculcate discipline, physical fitness, resilience, teamwork, and leadership skills. Trainees undergo rigorous physical conditioning, drill and weapon-handling basics, field training, and lessons in military ethics and cohesion.

Based on performance during BMT, individuals are later assigned to specific roles within the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), which include the Army, Navy, and Air Force, or to non-combat and support units. After completing the full-time two-year service, they continue to have reservist obligations until the age of 40 or 50, depending on rank and role.

Is Lalu Yadav's Grandson In The Singapore Army?

Aditya has not joined the Singapore Army as a foreign volunteer. He is undergoing mandatory National Service, which is required by law in Singapore. All male Singapore citizens and second-generation Permanent Residents must complete two years of full-time service upon turning 18. This service can be with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), or the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

National Service applies equally to all eligible individuals, with penalties for those who evade it.