Who Is Rohini Acharya's Husband? Investment Banker, Delhi University Alumnus

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, severed ties with her family and announced her exit from politics. She also alleged that family members accused her of buying an election ticket in exchange for a "dirty kidney."

In one of her social media posts, Acharya said it was a "sin" that she chose to save her father with a kidney rather than focusing on her husband and children. "For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," her post on X read.

Amid her allegations, the focus has shifted towards her family in Singapore, where she lives with her husband, Samaresh Singh, daughter Ananya, and two sons, Aditya and Arihant. Acharya left for Singapore last night.

Who Is Rohini Acharya's Husband?

Acharya married Samaresh Singh in 2002. Samaresh is the son of former commissioner rank Income Tax officer Rao Ranvijay Singh. The couple initially moved to the US before moving to Singapore, where they currently live with their three children.

Samaresh did his BA in Economics at Delhi University, Master's in Economics, Finance and International Business at the Delhi School of Economics and MBA (Finance) at INSEAD Business School.

Currently, Samaresh is the Managing Director, Investment Banking, Mergers and Acquisition at Evercore in Singapore. He had previously held senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank.

Following Acharya's allegations, the BJP hit out at the RJD, stating that Lalu Yadav favoured his son Tejashwi despite receiving a kidney from his daughter.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also hit out at the Yadav family. "The anarchy that was visible outside RJD is also reflected inside the family. People with such a mentality, who cannot keep their own family together, how can they run Bihar? It is their personal matter, so we will not say much, but this mentality will decide their future," he said.

