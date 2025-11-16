Tejashwi Yadav Blamed Sister Rohini Acharya For Bihar Rout, Threw Slipper At Her: Sources

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had a heated argument with his sister, Rohini Acharya, after his party faced a drubbing in the Bihar assembly elections, sources told NDTV on Sunday.

During the argument on Saturday afternoon, Yadav, who was the chief ministerial face of the Opposition bloc, blamed Acharya for the loss.

"Tumhare karan ham chunaav haar gae (We lost the election because of you). Tumhara haay lag gaya ham logo ko (We are cursed because of you)," Yadav told his elder sister, according to sources.

He then angrily threw a slipper at her and abused her, sources said.

Rohini Acharya, who is one of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's nine children, on Saturday afternoon said she was disowning her family and quitting politics.

In a cryptic post on X, she said that she had been asked to do so by senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, who is a close aide of Tejashwi, and Rameez, apparently referring to Rameez Nemat Khan, a long-time friend of Tejashwi and member of his core team.

Acharya, who unsuccessfully contested last year's Lok Sabha polls from Saran, also said that she is "taking all the blame", without specifying whether she was referring to the Bihar election, in which the RJD won just 25 seats in the 243-member assembly, its second-worst performance in a poll after 2010, or something else.

I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family …

This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I'm taking all the blame's — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025

Asked by reporters about her post hours later, she said those who question Tejashwi's aides are thrown out of the house.

"I don't have a family anymore. Go ask Sanjay, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They have thrown me out of the family because they don't want to take responsibility. People who want to be Chanakya will be the ones questions will be asked of. When a party worker is asking questions of Chanakya... the world is asking how the party ended up in such a situation (in the Bihar polls)," she said.

"When you take Sanjay and Rameez's name, however, you are thrown out of the house, you are defamed, and you are attacked with slippers," she alleged.

In a new post this morning, she said that she was "humiliated" yesterday.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, and a mother was humiliated; filthy abuses were hurled at her, and a slipper was raised. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult," she wrote in Hindi.

कल एक बेटी, एक बहन , एक शादीशुदा महिला , एक माँ को जलील किया गया , गंदी गालियाँ दी गयीं , मारने के लिए चप्पल उठाया गया , मैंने अपने आत्मसम्मान से समझौता नहीं किया, सच का समर्पण नहीं किया , सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस वजह से मुझे बेइज्जती झेलनी पडी ..

कल एक बेटी मजबूरी में अपने रोते हुए… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025

She said that a daughter had to leave her "crying parents and sisters out of compulsion"

"They took my maternal home away... They left me orphaned... May none of you ever walk my path; may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she added.

In another post, she said she was "abused" yesterday and was told that she was "bad" and her kidney, which she donated to Lalu Yadav in 2022, was "bad".

"Yesterday, I was abused and told that I am bad and that I got my father to have my bad kidney transplanted into him after taking crores of rupees, buying a ticket... To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted," she wrote.

"All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves... For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, and didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney," she added.

कल मुझे गालियों के साथ बोला गया कि मैं गंदी हूँ और मैंने अपने पिता को अपनी गंदी किडनी लगवा दी , करोड़ों रूपए लिए , टिकट लिया तब लगवाई गंदी किडनी .. सभी बेटी - बहन , जो शादीशुदा हैं उनको मैं बोलूंगी कि जब आपके मायके में कोई बेटा - भाई हो , तो भूल कर भी अपने भगवान रूपी पिता को… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025

She said she donated the kidney to save "my god, my father"

"May none of you ever make a mistake like mine; may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," she said.

Acharya was reportedly unhappy over the expulsion of his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for "irresponsible behaviour". However, in the run-up to the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.