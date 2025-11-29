Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Grand Alliance Legislative Party

A meeting of the Grand Alliance was held in Patna on Saturday, where Tejashwi Yadav was unanimously elected as the leader of the Grand Alliance Legislative Party.

Leaders of both the RJD and Congress clarified their positions regarding the upcoming session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and outlined the opposition's strategy moving forward.

Congress leader Sameer Kumar Singh said that all constituent parties had agreed to work in coordination and that the Grand Alliance would play the role of a constructive opposition.

He added that the manifesto released by Tejashwi Yadav-focused on unemployment and other public-centric issues-would form the core of their campaign from the streets to the House.

Citing survey findings, Sameer Kumar Singh said that pre-poll assessments predicted lower support for Nitish Kumar and higher support for Tejashwi Yadav.

However, he alleged that the results were altered through management by the Election Commission and the administration.

He urged party workers not to lose hope and to remain united.

He also dismissed reports of Congress MLAs leaving for Delhi or a possible split in the party.

Singh clarified that some MLAs were indeed called to Delhi, but two had already returned, and four were still there.

He assured that no MLA is running away and that the Grand Alliance remains completely intact.

He offered to arrange a meeting with MLA Habibur Rahman in front of the media to counter the rumours.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, outlining the schedule for the Assembly, said that the swearing-in of MLAs will take place on December 1, followed by the election of the Speaker on December 2. This will be followed by the Governor's address and the presentation of the Appropriation Bill.

He reiterated that the opposition would strongly raise its voice against the government's wrong policies and remain active throughout the session on issues related to the public.

Both leaders once again questioned the recent election results, alleging manipulation of the mandate.

Bhai Virendra said, "Public conversations on the streets reflect a belief that the Grand Alliance received the votes, but the results were rigged. The time will come when answers will be sought."

Bhai Virendra asserted that the opposition is not fighting a battle of numbers, but a battle of principles.

"The opposition would consistently raise public-interest issues irrespective of the government in power. The Grand Alliance would keep a close watch on the government's promises, especially regarding law and order and employment. If the NDA government fails to fulfil its commitments, the Grand Alliance would take the fight to the people," Bhai Virendra said.

