Tej Pratap Yadav's "Sudarshan Chakra" Warning Amid Row Over Sister's Post

Amid the suspense over a social media post by Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, her brother and the RJD patriarch's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has said anyone who insults his sisters would suffer the "Sudarshan Chakra" of Lord Krishna.

Ms Acharya, who donated a kidney to Lalu Yadav in 2022, has sparked a buzz in political circles with a post on X. "I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and a sister, and I will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position, nor do I have any political ambition. For me, my self-respect is supreme," she wrote, triggering speculation on whether all was well in the RJD.

मैंने एक बेटी व् बहन के तौर पर अपना कर्तव्य एवं धर्म निभाया है और आगे भी निभाती रहूँगी , मुझे किसी पद की लालसा नहीं है, न मेरी कोई राजनीतिक महत्वाकांक्षा है ,मेरे लिए मेरा आत्म - सम्मान सर्वोपरि है 🙏 — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) September 19, 2025

She also unfollowed all RJD leaders, including her brother and the party's face, Tejashwi Yadav, and made her account private. Earlier, she had publicly flagged a photograph of Tejashwi Yadav's aide Sanjay Yadav occupying the front seat in the party's campaign van.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that she was expecting an Assembly poll ticket, but the party leadership ruled this out. In the Lok Sabha polls last year, she had unsuccessfully contested from Saran.

As RJD's political rivals use Rohini Acharya's posts to target Tejashwi Yadav, his elder brother has come out in his sister's support. "Rohini is much older than me. As a child, I played in her lap. The sacrifice she had made is hard for any daughter, sister and mother," he said, referring to Rohini donating her kidney to her father.

"I am fully with my sister in the ongoing episode. Whoever dares to insult her will have to face Krishna's 'Sudarshan Chakra'," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA and a former state minister, was expelled from the RJD amid a row over a now-deleted Facebook post announcing his romantic relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap had initially claimed that his profile had been hacked, but later said "no one would tolerate interference in their personal life". With the elections approaching, Tej Pratap has launched his own political platform, Team Tej Pratap, and has been announcing candidates.

Rohini Acharya's cryptic social media post, meanwhile, has prompted RJD's rivals to target Lalu Yadav's family. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Rohini Acharya is a daughter who donated a kidney for her father. She has expressed her pain through a tweet. Now, Lalu Yadav, as the head of the family, it is your responsibility to decide who is at fault". RJD has not publicly responded to Ms Acharya's post.