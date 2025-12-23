"We're Biggest Fugitives Of India": Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya's New Video

Lalit Modi on Monday appeared to take a swipe at India when he shared a video from Vijay Mallya's birthday party, where he referred to himself and Mallya as the two "biggest fugitives".

"We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," Lalit Modi, the first Indian Premier League Commissioner, is heard saying on the video.

"Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy (sic)," Lalit Modi captioned the video posted on his Instagram.

Vijay Mallya was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender in January 2019 by a special court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The businessman, accused of defaulting on multiple loan repayments and facing money laundering charges, left India in March 2016.