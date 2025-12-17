Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Rides Ninja Superbike, 'Dhoom Dhoom' Plays In Background

Make way for "rider bhaiya" Tej Pratap Yadav, as he zooms into your social media feed on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R superbike. Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, Tej Pratap, has purchased a Rs 15 lakh sports bike and he cannot stop riding and flaunting.

Yadav shared a video, set to the title track of the Bollywood blockbuster Dhoom, showcasing him riding his green sports bike. He is seen in black riding gear and a helmet that compliments his Ninja superbike.

The caption grabbed the pulse of the video and Yadav's excitement. It read: "Green blazing through the streets, pulse humming in every turn. Style isn't just how I ride, it's why I ride. Passion pushes the throttle, but choice holds the brake."

Though he was riding a sports bike, Yadav was mindful of speed limit and passed the same message. "Speed excites, discipline defines. I ride the thrill, not the risk because the road deserves my return," he noted in a poetic caption.

The Instagram reel attracted playful comments on the internet. A social media user shared a fun slogan: "Green bike, mote (thick) tyre, Teju bhaiya is on fire."

Another gave him the title of "Rider Teju Bhaiya."

"Laal phool, neela phool, Teju bhaiya beautiful," wrote another while comparing Yadav's style with colorful flowers.

What Makes Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Superbike Special

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a super sports bike, built for people who love speed and exceptional performance. The superbike is powered by a 636 cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 127 hp.

The sports bike has been built keeping in mind racing tracks and comes with a quick shifter, allowing for very fast gear changes.

The power is controlled by 310 dual semi-floating discs at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear end. It is to provide powerful, balanced and heat-resistant braking performance, preventing the bike from skidding.

The motorcycle provides four distinct ride modes - Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider. While the first three are preset and non-customisable, the Rider mode allows users to fine-tune settings such as power delivery and traction control.