Tej Pratap Yadav Asks Centre To Probe If Lalu Yadav Is "Mentally Harassed"

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Lalu Yadav, has questioned if "Jaichands" (traitors) are mentally harassing his parents and urged the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Bihar government to investigate the matter. He stressed that his father, already unwell, cannot bear such pressure.

The younger Yadav also supported his sister Rohini Acharya's allegations that she was harassed and humiliated by their brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide Sanjay Yadav.

"We will not tolerate the insult of our sister under any circumstances, Jaichand will definitely have to pay the consequences for this misbehavior!" read his post on X, formerly Twitter.

In another post shared from the handle of his Janshakti Janta Dal's account, the minister who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, said: "It is being said that some people, Jaichands, are making attempts to keep my parents Lalu Prasad ji and my mother under mental and physical pressure. If there is even a shred of truth in this, then this is not just an attack on my family, it is a direct blow to the very soul of the RJD. I request the PM, Amit Shah ji, and the Bihar government that an impartial, strict, and immediate investigation be conducted in the matter".

Tej Pratap Yadav has also named Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan, and Pritam Yadav, and demanded that police cases be filed against them if they harassed his family.

Rohini Acharya had claimed that she was abused, accused of trading her kidney for donation for money and a party ticket, and said she was driven out of her parents' home by the cohorts of Tejashwi Yadav.

In a couple of posts on her X handle, Acharya -- who had donated her kidney to Prasad a few years ago -- alleged, "I was sworn at", and was "accused of having given my filthy kidney to my father" in exchange for "crores of rupees and a party ticket".

The siblings had also highlighted irregularities in ticket distribution, sycophancy, and betrayal as factors destroying the Rashtriya Janata Dal and causing turmoil within the family.