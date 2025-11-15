'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD After Bihar Poll Defeat

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday said that the "ups and downs" are "inevitable" in the "endless journey of public service", a day after it faced one of its worst setbacks in the Bihar assembly elections.

In a post on X, the RJD said it is the "party of the poor" and will continue to raise their voices.

"Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory," it wrote in Hindi.

जनसेवा एक अनवरत प्रक्रिया है, एक अंतहीन यात्रा है!

इसमें उतार चढ़ाव आना तय है। हार में विषाद नहीं, जीत में अहंकार नहीं!

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल गरीबों की पार्टी है, गरीबों के बीच उनकी आवाज़ बुलंद करते रहेगी!

The Tejashwi Yadav-led party won just 25 seats in the 243-member assembly, its second-worst performance in a Bihar election after 2010, when it had received 22 seats.

The RJD, which bagged 75 seats in the 2020 elections, the most by any party, however, recorded the maximum vote share this year. It secured 23 per cent of votes, 2.92 per cent more than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 3.75 per cent more than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU).

The RJD-led Opposition bloc, Mahagathbandhan, could only manage 35 seats, with the Congress getting six seats, down from 19, the CPI(ML)L two seats, the CPI(M) one, and the CPI zero.

The ruling NDA overcame anti-incumbency and won 202 seats, with the BJP securing 89, the JDU 85, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha five, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

While Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM won five assembly seats, the former poll strategist Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) couldn't open their accounts.

Bihar voted in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The state recorded a voter turnout of over 66 per cent, its highest since 1951. The turnout among male voters was at 62.8 per cent, while it was 71.6 per cent among female voters.