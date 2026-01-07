RJD Condemns Bihar Jewellery Shop Owners 'Restricting' Customers With Hijabs

A decision by a jewellery shop owners' body in Bihar to restrict the entry of customers with covered faces, including women wearing hijabs or niqabs, has triggered political controversy in the state.

Reacting strongly, RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed termed the move unconstitutional and against India's constitutional traditions.

“Targeting hijabs and niqabs in the name of security hurts religious sentiments and amounts to an attempt to curtail the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution,” Ahmed said.

He further claimed that BJP and RSS members were behind such an agenda and accused the jewellery shop owners of promoting it.

He urged the shop owners to immediately withdraw the decision, warning that it would weaken India's constitutional and secular fabric.

Meanwhile, the All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIGJF) on Tuesday said that the decision, stating that customers whose faces are covered with hijabs, burqas, scarves, helmets, or similar items will not be allowed to enter jewellery showrooms unless their faces are visible.

According to the federation, jewellery purchases will only be permitted after proper facial identification.

Ashok Kumar Verma, State President of the All India Jewellers and Gold Federation, told IANS on Tuesday that Bihar has become the first state to formally implement such a rule statewide.

He clarified that the decision is purely based on security concerns and not targeted at any specific community.

“Today, the price of 10 grams of gold is around Rs 1.40 lakh, and one kilogram of silver costs about Rs 2.5 lakh. Several robbery incidents have occurred where people enter shops in groups with their faces fully covered. They wear helmets or veils and commit thefts. This decision is aimed at preventing such crimes,” Verma said.

Verma emphasised that the federation is not banning the burqa or hijab, but merely requesting customers to briefly show their faces while shopping.

He added that the rule applies equally to men who cover their faces with scarves or helmets.

“Our intention is not discrimination. When a customer and a shopkeeper interact face-to-face, a sense of trust is established,” he said, adding that the rule is for everyone, not any particular community.

Verma also stated that he had discussed the issue with the Patna City Central Superintendent of Police, who raised no objections.

He claimed similar precautionary measures are already being followed in some districts of other states.

Responding to questions about possible protests, Verma said there was no scope for controversy.

“No staff member will forcibly remove anyone's hijab or burqa. We will only make a polite request. There is no question of confrontation,” he said.

The issue has sparked a broader debate in Bihar over the balance between security measures and religious freedom, with political reactions continuing to pour in.

