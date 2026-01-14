Tej Pratap Yadav Claims RJD Will "Merge" With His Party

Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday announced that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will merge with the JJD.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we have invited all people. Everyone has come. Some people might be on the way..."

"The RJD will merge with the JJD," Yadav added.

This comes after the "Dahi Chuda" program organised by Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav. In the program, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav reunited with his estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, at his residence in Patna.

Both were joined by several other prominent leaders, including Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bihar Ministers, including Vijay Chaudhary, Sanjay Jha and others.

Speaking to the reporters, Tej Pratap said that a grand event related to "Dahi Chuda" was organised, and he received the blessings of his father.

"If Teju Bhaiya's feast won't be a super duper hit, then whose will be... A grand feast of dahi-chuda was organised... Our parents are God to us, so we'll keep receiving their blessings... Everyone will come," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters.

On being asked about the attendance of his brother and Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap said that he "wakes up late" but he has sent an invitation to him.

"I have sent an invitation to my younger brother as well. He wakes up a little late," Tej Pratap told reporters.

Tej Pratap further mentioned that he received blessings from Lalu Yadav and the Bihar governor, following which he will start his yatra across Bihar.

"Lalu ji came, Governor Arif ji came and blessed us. We have to take blessings from the elderly and then start our Yatra across Bihar," he said.

