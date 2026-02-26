"Track, Identify, Deport": Amit Shah's Nationwide Crackdown On Infiltrators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged what he described as dangerous demographic changes in border regions and announced that the Centre will set up a high-level panel to study the issue across the country.

Speaking at a Sashastra Seema Bal event in Bihar's Araria, Shah said demographic shifts driven by illegal infiltration and encroachment pose a serious risk to India's cultural, historical and geographical fabric.

"Demographic change does not create a healthy society. Changes caused by illegal infiltration and encroachment are dangerous for a country's culture, history and geography," he said.

The Home Minister said the government will constitute a high-power demography mission to closely examine population changes, especially in border areas, and recommend steps to restore balance.

Taking a tough stand on infiltration, Shah said the government is committed to identifying and deporting every illegal entrant from Indian soil. He underlined that the promise made to the people of Bihar during elections was not limited to removing names from voter lists.

"We are determined to pick out and send back every infiltrator from India. This is not just an electoral promise but a firm resolve of the government," he said.

He added that the exercise will begin soon in the Seemanchal region and will involve coordinated action between central ministries, the Bihar government and district authorities. Meetings are underway to prepare a detailed action plan.

Shah said all illegal encroachments within a 10-kilometre radius of the international border will be cleared as part of the drive, alongside efforts to identify infiltrators.

He also linked infiltration to economic and security concerns, saying illegal entrants affect welfare distribution, reduce job opportunities for local youth and pose a threat to national security.

The Home Minister said states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar have been among the most affected by demographic changes. Referring to upcoming elections in West Bengal, he expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power and prioritise fencing along the border and strict action against infiltration.