Bihar Boy Tethered, Lowered Into Well To Rescue Goat Kid

A boy was tethered and lowered into a well in Bihar's Motihari as scores of people watched a risky rescue mission to retrieve a goat kid stuck inside unfold.

On Thursday, a goat kid fell into a dry well in Champaran district, spreading panic among villagers. To rescue the trapped animal, a cloth was tied to the boy's body and he was lowered into the well. Once at the base of the well, the boy picked up the kid and was then both were pulled up to safety.

The video went viral on social media, inviting mixed reactions. While many praised the child's bravery, the risk posed to his safety to rescue the goat kid was question by others.

Last month, a farmer and a leopard died after the big cat attacked him and both fell into a well in Nashik's Sinnar taluka.

"Gorakh Jadhav was having lunch after watering his wheat crop in the afternoon when he was attacked by a leopard. In the struggle that ensued as Jadhav tried to save himself, he and the leopard fell into a nearby well. A forest team that arrived at the spot found the villagers in an aggressive mood over Jadhav's death. They then began opposing the big cat's rescue," the official said.

With inputs from Pankaj Kumar