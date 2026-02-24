Children Found Crying Next To Mother's Body At Bihar Railway Station

The discovery of a woman's body on a bench at the Madhepura railway station in Bihar caused an uproar on Tuesday morning. In a harrowing scene, the woman's two young children were found sitting on either side of her lifeless body, weeping.

Railway police were summoned to the scene immediately. Upon questioning, the children identified their home as Jitapur in Madhepura district. They named their mother as Kajal Kumari and their father as Mohammad Murshid.

One of the children reportedly told the cops that his father strangled his mother at home, then loaded her into an auto-rickshaw and left her at the railway station.

In a chilling statement to the police, one of the children reportedly claimed that their father had strangled their mother at home, loaded her into an auto-rickshaw, and abandoned her body at the railway station.

A senior police officer noted visible chain marks around the woman's neck, but cautioned that only a formal inquiry would confirm the cause of death.

Relatives stated that Kajal Kumari was pregnant and already had two children. They mentioned she had a domestic dispute with her husband a few days prior, after which he reportedly left for work.

The railway police have informed the woman's family and launched a full investigation.

Authorities are currently awaiting the post-mortem report, which will determine whether the death was a homicide or due to other causes.

(With inputs from Raman Kumar)