Big Opportunity: 35,000+ Government Jobs To Open Soon For 12th Pass And Graduates

The BSSC (Bihar Staff Selection Commission) has released the exam calendar for its upcoming recruitments, which will fill over 35,000 positions in the state. These vacancies will be in various departments and at various levels. Opportunities will be available for candidates from 12th pass to graduate level.

This recruitment process will include major exams like the Second Intermediate Level and CGL-4. Millions of students await these exams every year. With the tentative dates available, candidates will be able to apply and prepare.

Special Opportunity for Engineering Students

HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd) has announced vacancies for 608 Graduate Apprentice Trainee positions. There will be no written exam or interview in the selection process. Candidates will be selected solely on merit.

Who Can Apply

Students from Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Instrumentation branches can apply. Candidates who passed in 2023 or later and are between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible.

Application Deadline

The last date to apply online for this HPCL vacancy is March 2, 2026. Interested candidates can fill the form before the deadline by visiting the official website. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000.