Bihar Staff Selection Commission Graduate CCE Recruitment: Registration Ends On Nov 24, Apply Here

Bihar SSC Graduate CCE 2025 Recruitment: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will close the registration window for the fourth Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) and Office Pensioner recruitment tomorrow, November 24, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications for the available posts through the commission's official website - onlinebssc.com. A total of 1,481 vacancies are open across various categories, excluding 510 posts reserved for women under the 35 per cent horizontal reservation quota.

According to the official notice, a preliminary examination will be conducted if the number of applications exceeds 40,000. The exam may be held in one or more phases. It will be objective in nature and candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear for the mains examination.

The preliminary exam will include General Studies, General Science & Mathematics, and a Mental Ability Test. The exam duration will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. Each correct answer will carry four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Bihar SSC Graduate CCE Exam 2025: Number of Vacancies

Out of the total 1,481 vacancies:

1,064 posts are for Assistant Branch Officer,

88 for Planning Assistant,

5 for Junior Statistical Assistant - all with Pay Level 7.

For the post of Auditor, 125 vacancies are available,

194 posts are for Auditor, Cooperative Societies, and

1 post for Data Entry Operator - with the first two in Pay Level 5 and the last one in Pay Level 6.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. The upper age limit is 37 years for Unreserved (UR) males, 40 years for UR females, and age relaxations are applicable for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and other reserved categories.

Check the detailed notification here - "BSSC Graduate Level CCE Exam Notice 2025".

Bihar SSC Graduate CCE Recruitment: How To Apply?

Visit the official website of the commission - onlinebssc.com.

On the homepage, click on "Apply" link besides the "Graduate Level CCE Exam Recruitment".

Register with the required details and log in again.

Then, apply for the respective examination.

You will be successfully registered for the posts.

Direct Link To Apply - "Bihar SSC CCE Graduate Recruitments 2025".