Bihar Government To Fill 3,727 Office Attendant Posts, Apply From August 25

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: If more than 40,000 applications are received, a Preliminary Examination will be conducted, in multiple phases.

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Admit card release date and exam schedule will be notified later.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued notification to fill a total of 3,727 office attendant posts in various departments of the state government. The application process will begin on August 25, 2025, and continue till September 26, 2025. Interested candidates can register, pay the fee, and complete the final submission through the official website.

Key Dates

  • Application Start Date: August 25
  • Last Date to Register and Pay Fee: September 24
  • Final Submission Deadline: September 26

The recruitment will be carried out through the Office attendant (special) Combined Competitive Exam 2025. A total of 3,727 vacancies are available across departments such as Labour Resources, Prohibition & Excise, Road Construction, Health, Forest, Animal Husbandry, and various district collectorates.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognised board.

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025):

Minimum: 18 years (all categories)

Maximum Age Limits:

  • UR (Male): 37 years
  • BC/EBC (Male & Female): 40 years
  • UR (Female): 40 years
  • SC/ST (All): 42 years

PwD: Relaxation of 10 years in the respective category's upper age limit

Application Fee

  • UR/OBC/EBC/Other State Candidates-    Rs 540
  • SC/ST/PwD    Rs 135
  • Female (Bihar Resident)   Rs 135

The fee is to be paid online through the payment gateway on the BSSC website between August 25 and September 24, 2025.

Exam Pattern

If more than 40,000 applications are received, a Preliminary Examination will be conducted, in multiple phases.

Preliminary Exam

Type: Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)

Subjects:

  • General Mathematics - 30 Marks
  • General Knowledge - 40 Marks
  • General Hindi - 30 Marks

Total Questions: 100

Marking Scheme:

  • +4 for each correct answer
  • -1 for each incorrect answer

Duration: 2 hours

Medium: Hindi & English (except General Hindi, which will be in Hindi only)

Qualified candidates (up to 5 times the number of category-wise vacancies) will be called for the main Examination, for which a separate notification will be released.

Qualifying Marks

Category                  Minimum Qualifying Marks

General                     40%
BC                             36.5%
EBC                            34%
SC/ST/Female/PwD   32%

How To Apply

  • Visit the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Register and generate login credentials.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Fill the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Applicants must ensure that their reservation category, personal details, and uploaded documents are accurate. The Commission will not be responsible for any mistakes made during the application process.

Important Notes

  • Admit card release date and examination schedule will be notified later.
  • The written exam may be held in more than one phase if required.
  • The final merit list will be prepared based on scores, age (in case of tie), and alphabetical order if needed.

For complete vacancy breakup and detailed guidelines, refer to the official notification on bssc.bihar.gov.in.

