"Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable": Centre On Trump's 50% Tariff On India

India has hit back at US President Donald Trump's move to impose another 25 per cent tariff over the import of Russian oil, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and declaring that it would "take all actions necessary to protect national interests".

In a statement, the foreign ministry said this evening that the United States "has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia".

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest".

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the statement added in a calm, clear, pushback

