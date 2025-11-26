On Camera, Teen Basketball Player Dies In Freak Court Accident In Rohtak

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died in a freak accident in Haryana's Rohtak after the basketball pole fell on his chest during practice. Hardik was practising in the court in Lakhan Majra yesterday when the pole, apparently not planted firmly, fell forward and crushed him. His friends rushed to help him, but the teen could not be saved.

Chilling CCTV footage of the incident shows Hardik practising alone in the court. He runs from the three-point line -- the semi-circle with the pole in the middle -- and jumps and touches the basket. Basketball players practise this move to improve their scoring abilities.

Hardik completes the first manoeuvre smoothly. He then goes at it again. This time, he clutches the basket's rim and then, to his shock, the pole uproots and falls on him, its full weight on his chest. His friends and playmates, who must be taking a break, rush to the court. They lift the pole and rescue Hardik, but the damage was done. The 15-year-old sports talent died soon after.

Hardik's neighbours said he had been selected for the national team and had recently returned from a training camp. His father, Sandeep Rathi, had enrolled Hardik and his younger brother at a sports club near their home, where they could learn and practice. Police said they recovered the body and handed it over to the family after the post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Shockingly, a similar incident took place in Haryana's Bahadurgarh district. Fifteen-year-old Aman was practising at a stadium when a basketball pole fell on him. Aban suffered internal injuries and died at Rohtak's Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, or PGIMS, late on Monday. According to reports, Aman's family members have accused doctors at PGIMS of not providing proper care to the teenager. Aman was a Class 10 student who recently won a medal in his school's annual sports event.

The back-to-back incidents and deaths of two promising basketball players have raised questions about public sports infrastructure and its maintenance in Haryana, home to some of the country's best sportspersons.