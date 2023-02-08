US Teen Dies In Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest Playing Basketball

Cartier Woods collapsed on court during a basketball match on January 31. (Representational Pic)

A high school student who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball game has died, according to Fox2 Detroit. Eighteen-year-old Cartier Woods, from Northwestern High School, had been on life support at Henry Ford Hospital since January 31, when he collapsed on the court during a match against Douglass High School. He died on Monday, a relative told the news outlet. Cartier's family held a vigil for him, where a large number of friends and family members offered prayers for the teenager.

After he collapsed, the coach tried to perform CPR to revive him but was unable to do so. The paramedics then used an Automated External Defibrillator on him and rushed him to the hospital, as per the Fox2 report.

"He was very healthy - he loved basketball. He was very amenable, respectful. We're just asking for prayer - we need it," Cartier's cousin Shantell Woods told the news outlet.

"He was a very good person. He'd give anybody anything if he had it," his aunt Dwanda Woods said.

The decision to take him off life support was taken by Cartier's aunt as his viral signs continued to be absent.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District issued a statement saying they were heartbroken by the teenager's death.

"The DPSCD community is heartbroken by this sudden and untimely loss," Wilson said. "We deeply thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes. When the information regarding arrangements become available, it will be shared."

His family has also set up a GoFundMe page to meet with expenses after his death.