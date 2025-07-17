Speeding Teen Biker Falls In Drain Trying To Save Stray Dog, Dies

A 16-year-old boy died after a stray dog came in front of his scooter, making him lose balance and fall near the roadside drain. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has been reported from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

It was nighttime, around 10 pm. Raunak was driving his two-wheeler, enjoying the ride. He saw a dog standing in the middle of the road and decided to drive past the dog from the right. It is then that the dog took a step back and came in front of Raunak's scooter.

Inadvertently, Raunak hit the dog and lost balance. The teenager's scooter skidded and hit a roadside drain, making him jump off the vehicle and fall to the ground.

Three men on a motorbike, crossing the road, stopped by to help Raunak. Within seconds, more people gathered and took the young boy to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The incident comes at a time when there is a foul cry about stray dogs being unsafe for pedestrians, especially children and the elderly.