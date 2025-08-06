US Trade Tariffs Live News Updates: US President Donald Trump today announced 25 per more tariffs on India as "punishment" for buying oil from Russia, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent.
Trump signed an Executive Order imposing additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. According to the order, Trump cited matters of national security, foreign policy concerns, trade laws for the increase, adding that India's imports of Russian oil pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.
While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.
The additional tariffs obviously means a much higher cost for Indian exports in products like auto parts, textile, and electronics. The steel, chemical and pharma industries will be affected and may face a huge setback.
The trade imbalance between India and the US could widen. There could also be a possible shift or reconsideration in the supply chain.
Trump India Tariffs 2025 Live Updates: Trump Imposes Additional 25% Tariff On India, Total Goes Up To 50%
@shivaroor decodes with Asha Jadeja Motwani, venture capitalist.
Trump India Tariffs 2025 Live Updates: India Called The Additional Tariffs "Unfortunate"
The Indian government on Wednesday called the additional tariffs "unfortunate."
"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, adding that India would take all actions necessary to protect its interests.
Jaiswal said India has already made its stand clear that the country's imports were based on market factors and were part of an overall objective of ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people.
US Trade Tariffs Live News Updates: China Also Buys Oil From Russia, But It Was Not Included In The Order Signed By Trump
Trump's moves could scramble the economic trajectory of India, which until recently was seen as an alternative to China by American companies looking to relocate their manufacturing. China also buys oil from Russia, but it was not included in the order signed by the Republican president.
As part of a negotiating period with Beijing, Trump has placed 30% tariffs on goods from China, a rate that is smaller than the combined import taxes with which he has threatened New Delhi.
US Trade Tariffs Live News Updates: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Trump's Tariffs On India
Trump's 50% tariff is economic blackmail - an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal, says, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha
Trump India Tariffs 2025 Live Updates: "Unfair, Unjustified And Unreasonable": India Responds To Trump's Additional 25 Per Cent Tariff
India calls more US tariff "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", say will take actions to protect national interests
Trump India tariffs 2025 Live News: "Not Going To Just Give In To These Kinds Of Arm-Twisting Tactics" - Former Diplomat, Anil Trigunayat
On US President Trump imposing an additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases, Former diplomat, Anil Trigunayat says, "If you say that India should not buy oil from Russia, can you provide oil at the same price as Russia is doing to us? Should we not look after our own interests? Our national interest is more important. We are not going to just give in to these kinds of arm-twisting tactics, whether by President Trump or anybody else."
Trump India tariffs 2025 Live: "Our National Interest More Important": Former Diplomat, Anil Trigunayat
On US President Trump imposing an additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases, Former diplomat, Anil Trigunayat says, "If you say that India should not buy oil from Russia, can you provide oil at the same price as Russia is doing to us? Should we not look after our own interests? Our national interest is more important. We are not going to just give in to these kinds of arm-twisting tactics, whether by President Trump or anybody else."
US Trade Tariffs Live News Updates: Trump Order Imposes Additional 25% Tariff On Goods From India
Teresa John, Lead Economist, Nirmal Bank Institutional Equities, Mumbai said that, "The pressure is mounting on India to come to a trade agreement. India may agree to significantly reduce Russian purchases over a phased manner and diversify to other sources."
Trump India Tariffs 2025 Live Updates: Many Indian Exports Will Face A Handicap Versus Countries That Are In The 15-30% Bucket
The additional tariffs mean India will face the highest levy along with Brazil, putting it at a significant disadvantage against regional competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.
The additional tariffs will come into effect after 21 days but it will be on top of earlier 25% so the total 50% rate will be a big negative for Indian exports. However some key segments like electronics and pharma continue to be exempt from this additional rate.
US Tariffs On India LIVE: Trump's Tariffs Will Go Into Effect 21 Days After Signing Of Order
Trump also ranted about India's "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers".
"... India is our friend (but) we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world. And they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."
US Tariffs On India LIVE: Donald Trump Announced An Extra 25 Per Cent Tariff On India
The 50 per cent tariff hit comes hours after angry comments about India-US trade relations.
"India has not been a good trading partner... we settled on 25 percent... but I think I'm going to raise that substantially over the next 24 hours because they're buying Russian oil," he told a US broadcaster on Tuesday.
US Tariffs On India LIVE: US Considers India's Oil Imports From Russia A "Threat To National Security And Foreign Policy"
The order states that India is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia, which the US considers a threat to its national security and foreign policy.
"Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," the order reads.
The new tariffs will be applied to all eligible Indian goods entering the US from 21 days after the order's signing, except for shipments already in transit before the deadline and cleared before September 17.
Trump Raises Tariffs To 50%: What It Means For India
US President Donald Trump today announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for what he called New Delhi's continued buying of Russian oil.
US Tariffs On India LIVE: Trump Slaps Additional 25 Per Cent Tariff On Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchases
US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India in response to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.
According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.
Trump Imposes Additional 25% Tariff On India, Total Goes Up To 50%
US President Donald Trump today announced 25 per more tariffs on India as "punishment" for buying oil from Russia, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent.