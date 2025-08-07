Tariff Storm In Parliament Today? Rahul Gandhi Flags "Economic Blackmail"

US President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariff on India is likely to echo in Parliament on Thursday, with the Congress moving an adjournment motion for a discussion on the "unfair" imposition, even as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to "override the interests" of the citizens.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday escalated his tariff offensive against India by slapping an additional 25 percent duty and subsequently doubling it to 50 percent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continuous imports of Russian oil.

India condemned the "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.

The Opposition also extended its support to the Centre, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi describing Mr Trump's announcement as "economic blackmail".

"Trump's 50% tariff is economic blackmail - an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal. PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post on X.

The party also submitted an adjournment motion notice to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha on Thursday for a discussion on the matter.

In his notice, Congress MP Hibi Eden said the US President's action citing India's continuous purchase and resale of Russian oil was "politically motivated".

"The imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total to 50 per cent. This action, citing India's continued purchase and resale of Russian oil, has been rightly termed unfair and politically motivated," he said.

The Congress MP also expressed concern over the impact of the decision on Indian marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which contributed significantly to India's seafood exports.

"This 'Trump tax' threatens to break the spine of India's marine exports, particularly the shrimp industry, which earned USD 4.88 billion in 2024-25-66 per cent of total seafood exports. The new US tariffs on Indian shrimp exports, coupled with Ecuador's and Guatemala's lower tariffs and geographical proximity to the US, are significantly impacting India's competitiveness in this vital sector," he said.

"Immediate intervention is essential: the government must launch an Export Promotion Mission, offer special financial packages to affected exporters, and ensure strong support from Indian banks to help firms withstand this economic shock. Additionally, timely resolution is needed for shipments already in transit, now caught in uncertainty," he added.

The Congress has already sought a comprehensive reset of India's foreign policy and administration.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid continuous noisy protests by the Congress and other opposition parties demanding discussion on the Bihar electoral revision.