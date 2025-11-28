J&K Journalist's House Demolition Sparks Row, Hindu Neighbours Gift Him Plot

A political row erupted over the demolition of a journalist's house in Jammu, which he claims was razed as he was being targeted for his reportage, including on cross-border drug trafficking.

Journalist Arafaz Ahmad Daing's house was demolished in the presence of a large contingent of police, as authorities said the illegal structure stood on Jammu Development Authority (JDA) land.

Daing told reporters that the now-demolished house was built 40 years ago and was owned by his father. He moved into the house after his own residence was demolished last year.

In 2022, Daing, who runs a news portal in Jammu, was arrested by the police for reporting on protests against a demolition drive in the town.

As videos of Daing being whisked away by cops while bulldozers razed his house went viral, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it a conspiracy to defame the elected government and blamed officials posted by the Lt Governor for conducting demolitions without any approvals. "No one supports encroachment on government land. But there cannot be a pick-and-choose approach by the JDA. I see a clear design to defame and discredit the elected government," the Chief Minister said.

"It is happening as part of a conspiracy. A particular community is being targeted. Was this the only place in Jammu where encroachment had taken place?" said Abdullah. He has asked the JDA for a full list of illegal encroachments in Jammu.

Former Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina termed the demolition "selective" and assured full support to the residents. "Our Prime Minister believes in giving houses to the poor, not demolishing them. We will ensure all help," he said.

Raina blamed the elected government for the action, saying, "The Lieutenant Governor has not used the bulldozer. I spoke to him and he said no such orders were issued. Where did the order come from? I won't politicise it."

At this time, a rare gesture of kindness was witnessed when Daing's Hindu neighbour Kuldeep Sharma gifted a plot of land to him. "I will not let down my brother. Whatever it takes, I will rebuild their home. I am giving this plot to him. They have destroyed his home on a three Marla plot. I'm gifting him a five Marla plot," said Sharma.

Sharma hit out at the Chief Minister for not being able to exercise his authority. He said if Abdullah can't prevent such demolitions, remaining in office serves no purpose.

The Jammu and Kashmir government recently said in the Assembly that over 16,000 kanals of JDA land is under encroachment in Jammu.

"The total JDA land under encroachment is 16,212 kanals and two marlas. In respect of Jammu Municipal Corporation, eight kanals and 16 marlas of land at Chatha are under encroachment," read the written reply by the Chief Minister in the Assembly.