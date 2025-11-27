19-Year-Old Arrested From Jammu Over Suspected Terror Links

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by Jammu Police for his alleged involvement in terror activities. The suspect, a resident of Reasi in Jammu, had been living in Bathindi area from where he was picked up by the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was radicalised online and was allegedly planning to carry out a terror act. It has also surfaced that he was in touch over mobile phone with handlers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries.

He was arrested in connection with an FIR registered under Section 113(3) (terrorist activity) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) filed at Bahu Fort police station.

His digital devices have been seized, and are being examined.

A detailed questioning of the accused and a thorough investigation is underway.

(Inputs by Deep Dutta)