20 Locations Linked To Banned Jamaat-i-Islami Raided Across J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a major crackdown on locations linked to the banned Jamaat-i-Islami (JeI) outfit, searching over 20 premises across eight districts on Thursday.

The searches were carried out early morning, with Pulwama Police leading the operation, accompanied by executive magistrates and witnesses. The raids started from the South Kashmir area and later spread to other districts of Central and North Kashmir.

The raids, which are part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's ongoing efforts to dismantle radical networks and prevent terror-related activities, follow the discovery of a white collar Jaish module comprising doctors involved in the Delhi Red Fort blast.

Investigations into the Delhi suicide bombing have unravelled the role of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad, a cleric from Shopian district, who has come under scrutiny for allegedly radicalising a group of doctors and pushing them towards terrorism.

Investigations have revealed that Ahmad was instrumental in indoctrinating these individuals, including suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, Dr Muzamil, Dr Adil Rather and others accused in the Delhi Blast case.

Ahmad's influence is believed to have played a significant role in the radicalisation process, steering them towards extremist ideologies.

The security agencies are now focusing on understanding the extent of Ahmad's network and his connections with other radical elements.

19-Yr-Old Radicalised Youth Arrested In Jammu

In a related incident, Jammu Police arrested a 19-year-old youth from Reasi district, who was allegedly radicalised online and was planning a terror act.

Investigations reveal that the suspect was in touch with individuals based in Pakistan and other countries, and his digital devices have been seized for examination.

(With inputs from Pradeep Dutta)