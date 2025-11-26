Faridabad Man Arrested For Helping Delhi Suicide Bomber, 7th Suspect In Custody

A Faridabad resident has been arrested for helping the suicide bomber behind the deadly blast near the Red Fort on November 10. Soyab, who lives in Dhauj in the city, was arrested for "harbouring terrorist Umar Un Nabi immediately before the Delhi terror bomb blast," the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

Soyab also provided logistical support to Umar before the November 10 blast, the anti-terror agency added.

He is the seventh suspect in police custody in connection with the blast that killed 13 people and injured nearly two dozen others.

The NIA said it has been continuously pursuing various leads in connection with the suicide bombing. The agency has conducted searches across states to identify and track others involved in the attack. Efforts are underway to unravel the conspiracy behind the terror attack, it added.

Umar un-Nabi, alias Umar Mohammad, was driving an i20 car through slow traffic near the Chandni Chowk area in Old Delhi when the blast occurred.

He was part of what has emerged to be a white-collar terror module of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group. His associates who worked with him at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Shaheen Saeed, Muzammil Shakeel, and Adeel Rather, are among those in custody.

Sources suggest they were planning a serial blast across major cities in the country.