Pakistan Drone Arms Smuggling Bid Foiled In J&Ks Samba Ahead Of Republic Day

Security forces have foiled an attempt by Pakistan to smuggle arms using a drone in the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, just days ahead of Republic Day.

According to officials, local residents noticed suspicious drone movement in Paloora village and immediately alerted security agencies. Acting on the information, a search operation was launched in the area.

During the search, personnel of the 52 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) along with Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a consignment containing two pistols, one hand grenade, three magazines and 16 pistol rounds.

Following the recovery, security agencies intensified the search operation in and around the area and are closely monitoring the situation.

The seizure indicates that Pakistan is increasingly using drones to drop arms and ammunition to bypass the counter-infiltration grid. Overground workers operating in border areas are tasked with collecting such dropped consignments and delivering them to terror sleeper cells active in the region.

Residents have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or unidentified objects to the authorities immediately to help ensure the safety and security of the area.