Video: 3, Including 2 Pakistanis, Shoot Their Way Out Of J&K Observation Home

A major security lapse has left the Jammu and Kashmir Police scrambling after three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, staged a violent escape from an Observation Home in RS Pura on Monday evening.

At approximately 5:15 PM, the inmates reportedly overpowered their guards using a pistol, hitting two on-duty policemen with the weapon's butt and opening fire before fleeing the premises.

In the CCTV footage recovered from the facility, one of the escapees is seen cocking the handgun and firing, raising questions about how the inmates obtained a pistol inside the observation home and who handed it over to them.

The escapees have been identified as Mohammad Sana-ullah and Ahsan Anwar, both Pakistani nationals, along with Karanjeet Singh, alias Gugga, a resident of RS Pura. Anwar was previously arrested under the Foreigners Act in 2019, Sana-ullah was being held under the EMCO Act in Rajouri, and Singh was facing serious charges, including attempted murder and violations of the Arms Act. The injured policemen, who sustained head injuries during the struggle, were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The breach has left the police department red-faced and raises serious concerns about the security measures at the Observation Home, which is now investigating the source of the firearm. Senior officers rushed to the spot to assess the situation on the ground.

The police have raised a high alert across the Jammu division, plugging all entry and exit points and establishing checkpoints (nakas) to intercept vehicles. Special teams have been constituted to conduct raids at suspected hideouts, and neighbouring police stations have been mobilised to prevent the escapees from reaching the border or disappearing into the hinterland.

This incident adds to a history of jailbreak attempts by Pakistani nationals in the region, including attempts by Pakistani terrorists at Kot Bhalwal jail, and the infamous tunnel-digging plot by Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.