Student Dies By Suicide After Teacher Throws Answer Sheet On Her Face

A Class 10 student from Tripura killed herself after a teacher allegedly humiliated her over her exam answer sheet.

According to sources, Trisha Majumdar, who had been a class topper since Class 6 at Sonapur Higher Secondary School, was accused of cheating by her Biology teacher, Bina Das Patari, who reportedly threw the answer script on her face and publicly rebuked her, despite her answers being correct.

Unable to bear the embarrassment, Trisha's friends told local media, she consumed poison after returning home.

The 15-year-old consumed weedicide at her home in Barpathari-Sonapur area under Bilonia subdivision and succumbed to her injuries a day later. The incident took place on the evening of July 24.

She was first rushed to Barpathari Primary Health Centre and later referred to Shantirbazar District Hospital. After a day of treatment, she was shifted to Agartala's GB Hospital, where she died, the police said.

The police have registered an FIR based on a complaint by Trisha's family at Rajnagar PR Bari police station.

Trisha came from a financially distressed family - her father, a poor farmer, couldn't afford to bring her body back home and perform her last rites.

Former Health Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman visited the hospital and offered financial help to the grieving family.