Drug Destruction Up 132%, Seizures Up 104% In Tripura: Chief minister

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Friday said police and security agencies have been directed to take strict action against those involved in drug smuggling.

"The number of drugs destroyed has increased by 132% compared to last year. The amount of drug seizures has increased by 104%. Parents should be more vigilant and aware against drugs. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward, we are also trying to move forward," the Chief Minister said.

"Along with boys, girls are also getting addicted to drugs. The state government is continuing its fight against this. Various security agencies, including the police, are conducting operations against drugs," he added.

"Efforts are being made to catch the drug kingpin. The police and other agencies have been instructed not to let anyone associated with drugs go free. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted in the fight against drugs. Work is being done in that way," he further stated.

Dr Saha was speaking while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation camp organised by Aurobindo Sangha at AD Nagar Higher Secondary School grounds in Agartala.

"We can donate clothes, money, food, education, etc, but blood donation is a donation that cannot be bought from the market for money. Blood donation brings a divine feeling. Others can also be motivated through this social activity. We are many steps ahead of other states in the country in blood donation. Out of 100 people, 15 have negative blood group. Therefore, it is important to maintain an adequate stock of negative blood," he said.

Dr Saha also said that the Aurobindo Sangha has organized various activities from August 1 to August 15 on the occasion of its foundation day and Independence Day. As part of this, responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has organized the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam program.

Speaking on further on the issue of drugs, the Chief Minister said everything cannot be solved in a single day, pointing out that it is not possible to undo the atmosphere created by the policies of the Communists and Congress over the last 35 years, along with another five years.

"It needs a lot of time. Still, we want to build a beautiful state. India has now reached the fourth place in terms of economy, from the 11th place earlier. Tripura is also in the second-highest position among North Eastern states in terms of GSDP and per capita income," he added.