Not Racism, But Will Probe That Too: Dehradun Cop On Tripura Student's Death

The killing of Anjel Chakma, the student from Tripura in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, was probably not a racial attack, the police say, but they also point out that they are exploring all angles including racism. The allegations that it was a racial attack, with slurs like "Chinese momo" has infuriated the northeast, which escalated after Anjel Chakma, battling for his life for 17 days, died on December 26.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, Ajai Singh, the top cop of Dehradun, said among the attackers of Chakma, there was one person from Manipur, one from Nepal and one was a tribal. "So the word Jati-suchak that you say was in the FIR -- be it in terms of caste or race, as you say, does not stand," he said

What complicated matters was that Michael Chakma, the brother of Anjel, has made the points about it being a racist attack on the December 27. While the victim is allowed to give any input at any stage, such a thing had not been borne out by the initial investigation also, Singh said.

But that said, there is no question that these allegations will be ignored, he made it clear. "When I was asked this on Day 1, I gave my version according the evidence I got... (now that) these things have been raised, definitely, we will include it in the investigation," he added.

Asked about the allegations about the word "Chinese" being used, he said it is possible that it was used in jest among the attackers which was misunderstood by the victims.

"They were making fun of themselves, that 15-22 year old kids, who have come out in a party... they said, we never commented on them, nor did we have any intention. But there, they got an impression that those jokes or comments are being made on them. Due to this, there, in the heat of the moment, there was a clash," he said.

The brothers had got into an argument with the locals on December 9 and as it escalated, they were attacked with knives and other blunt instruments. Michael was allegedly struck on the head, while Anjel was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. One of the accused, a Nepal national, has fled home and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for him. A police team has also been sent to Nepal.