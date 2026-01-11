Communal Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Fair Subscription, Internet Suspended

Tension flared between two communities in Tripura's Unakoti district following a dispute over the collection of subscriptions for a local fair, leaving at least five to six people injured and several houses gutted.

In view of the situation, the Tripura government imposed prohibitory orders, deployed a large contingent of security forces and suspended mobile internet services in the area on Saturday night.

Police sources said clashes broke out after the dispute took a communal turn, leading to incidents of arson and vandalism. Several properties were damaged, and a few houses were set on fire. Internet services have been suspended across the Kumarghat Sub-Division for 48 hours as a precautionary measure. At least eight persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Central forces have conducted flag marches in the area, police sources said, adding that the situation is currently under control.

Police sources said the violence was triggered on Saturday when a group of people stopped a timber-laden vehicle at Saidarpar village under Fatikroy police station limits and demanded a subscription for a community fair. This led to an argument between two groups, which soon escalated into communal clashes.

Tension escalated after a family from one community in the Shimultala area allegedly refused to contribute, following which a mob from another community gathered and set fire to properties, including a timber shop, and vandalised a place of worship. Retaliation soon followed, police sources added.

As tensions rose, incidents of arson, vandalism and damage to properties were reported, including damage to a place of worship, police sources said.

To maintain law and order, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kumarghat imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.