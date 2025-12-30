"Papa, It's Time To Rest": Anjel Chakma Told Father To Retire Before Murder

Anjel Chakma, the Tripura student who was killed in Dehradun, had big dreams for his family. He recently told his father it was finally time for him to rest because he had worked so hard for them for so long. Having just secured a position at a French MNC through campus placement, Anjel , 24, had become the pillar of hope for his household.

"Anjel was a bright student from childhood, and the family had great expectations for him, but now everything is shattered," said his maternal uncle, Momen Chakma. "He told his father to take voluntary retirement because it was time for him to relax. Now, the whole family is seeking justice for him," Momen added.

A native of the Unakoti district in Tripura, Anjel graduated from a private college in Agartala before moving to New Delhi to prepare for competitive exams. He later decided to pursue an MBA at a private university in Dehradun.

Because his father serves in the BSF, Angel and his younger brother, Michael, grew up in several states before eventually settling back in their native Tripura.

Friends told NDTV that Anjel had even planned a "surprise" for the family with his first salary.

"He wanted to take on the responsibility at home and told them he would support the family financially, including funding Michael's higher studies to ease the burden on his father," Momen said. "He knew the struggles his family faced and wanted to do something for them. I have seen him grow up right in front of us."

Anjel Chakma and his brother, Michel, got into an argument on December 9 with some local men and another man from the northeast, who allegedly used racial slurs. When the brothers objected, a fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. Michael was allegedly struck on the head, while Anjel was stabbed in the neck and abdomen. Anjel Chakma died on December 26.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder, while one accused, a Nepali national, managed to cross the border.