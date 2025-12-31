"Was Indeed Racism": Murdered Tripura Student's Uncle Snaps Back At Cops

The uncle of Anjel Chakma, the Tripura MBA student murdered in Uttarakhand after he objected to locals using racial slurs – including calling his brother Michael and him 'Chinese momo' – has hit back at the state police force for claiming the horrid remarks were made in "jest".

Momen Chakma told NDTV Thursday morning, "When they went to the market to buy some things, some people, who were already drunk, made some comments, like calling them Chinese. And when Michael told them not to say such things, they attacked him."

"Then Angel went to protect him, and they started beating and stabbing him… no one tried to save them. Uttarakhand Police said this is not racism, but it is indeed a case of racism."

The cops were also criticised by the Chakma Students Union, which represents the community, and for which Bipul Chakma said he had been hassled by an initially reluctant-to-act police.

The young man's father, Tarun Chakma, a Border Security Force soldier stationed in Manipur, made the same allegation; he said police in Dehradun's Selakui area initially refused to register his complaint.

The FIR was filed only 48 hours later, under pressure from the students union.

On Monday Ajai Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (Dehradun), said the remarks Chakma objected to, and over which he was murdered, "does not fall into the category of a racist comment because a young man involved in the incident is also a resident of the same state".

RECAP | "Remarks In Jest, Not Racial Attack": Cop On Tripura Student's Death

The derogatory remarks were made in "jest", Singh declared.

On Tuesday he told NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, "When I was asked on Day 1, I gave my version according to the evidence I got... (now) these things have been raised, we will investigate it…"

RECAP | "Not Racism, But Will Probe That Too": Cop On Tripura Student's Death

Asked specifically about the allegations about the word 'Chinese' being used, he said it is possible it had been used in 'jest' by the attackers which was misunderstood by the victims.

Under pressure from the Chakma community and civil society activists, Singh also announced the formation of a special team to probe the killing. Five people have been arrested so far.

A sixth, believed to be of Nepali origin, is on the run.

The killing of Chakma has also spiralled into a political firestorm for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with the Congress ripping into it; Congress leader Shama Mohamed red-flagged violence against minority communities and question Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence.

Speaking to ANI, Mohamed said, "Such an incident can happen with anyone. I saw a video in which Hindu men said they would kill all Muslims. Why is our PM silent? The Supreme Court should take suo motto cognisance... There is a complete breakdown of law and order..."

Senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore pinned the blame on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ruling BJP's ideological mentor. "Hate the RSS planted… is now in full swing in BJP-ruled states. The police have become silent spectators to such weapon-distribution activities by RSS wings."

Hate that the RSS has planted for 100 years is now in full swing in BJP-ruled states.

The police have become silent spectators to such weapon-distribution activities by RSS wings.



Hate must be stopped.

India cannot afford to become a market of hate.#RSS100Years https://t.co/0N2YyZ7XIN — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) December 31, 2025

Anjel and Michel Chakma got into an argument on December 9 with some local men and another, also from a northeastern state, who allegedly used racial slurs. When the brothers objected, a fight broke out and reports said knives and other blunt objects were used.

Michael was hit on the head and Anjel was stabbed in the neck and abdomen. Anjel Chakma, 24, died December 26, protesting, till the end, that he, like his attackers, was Indian.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.