'Need Awareness, Education': Himanta Sarma On Tripura Student's Murder In Dehradun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called the killing of Tripura student Anjel Chakma for objecting to people using racial slurs in Uttarakhand a "sad and unfortunate" incident.

He said incidents of attacks on racial lines on people from the northeast region had not happened for many years.

"The northeast region is not outside India; it is a part of India. Such incidents were not seen in the last five years, and this is a very unfortunate one. We hope such incidents will not be repeated," Sarma told reporters today in Guwahati after announcing steps the state government has taken to detect, identity and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Such acts cannot be tolerated, the chief minister added.

"The state government has already condemned the incident and conveyed condolences. I believe the culprits will be booked and punished," Sarma said, adding people from the northeast are equal citizens of India. Awareness and education are necessary to prevent such incidents, he said.

Anjel Chakma and his brother Michel Chakma got into an argument on December 9 with some people, who allegedly used racial slurs. When the brothers objected, a fight broke out and the attackers stabbed and hit Anjel Chakma with blunt objects. He died over two weeks later in hospital.

The Uttarakhand Police said one of the accused is from Manipur, and the remarks that Anjel Chakma objected to, and over which he was murdered, "does not fall into the category of a racist comment because a young man involved in the incident is also a resident of the same state".

The derogatory remarks were made in "jest", Senior Superintendent of Police (Dehradun) Ajai Singh said on Monday.

The Tripura student's family hit back at the state police force for claiming the horrid remarks were made in "jest".

On Illegal Immigrants

Sarma said the state will take a tougher approach to deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The era of a "soft line" on deporting illegal immigrants is over, he said.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding Assam's identity alongside development, the chief minister said identity cannot be separated from governance priorities. "Identity is very valuable. We do not see development in isolation. If the state cannot protect its identity, then development is for whom?" Sarma said.

He said recent comments by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on illegal immigrants align with the state government's strategy of deporting those who are living in the state illegally. He said earlier, deportation involved lengthy diplomatic procedures, including verification by Bangladesh through the Ministry of External Affairs. That policy has changed, he said.

"Now, once an order is issued declaring someone a foreigner, they will be evicted from Indian soil. We will not wait for formal responses," Sarma said.

The Assam assembly election will be held this year. The deportation of illegal immigrants is one of the top election topics in this state, where the BJP is in power.