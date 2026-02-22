Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams From Feb 23, Check Important Exam-Day Guidelines

UK Class 10 Board Exams: including 1,10,544 regular students
Uttarakhand Class 10 Board Exams 2026: The Uttarakhand Class 10 board examinations will commence on February 23, beginning with Hindustani Music (Melodic) and Typing (English or Hindi) as the first papers. More than two lakh students are set to appear this year for the board examinations, including 1,10,544 regular students and 1,722 private candidates for Class 10.
The examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm at 1,261 centres across the country, as per reports by Amar Ujala.
Uttarakhand Board Exam 2026: Important Guidelines
Class 10 students must adhere to the following instructions on exam days:
- Students must carry a printed copy of their admit card signed by the principal, along with a valid original photo ID such as an Aadhaar card or school ID for verification at the entry gate.
- Candidates should reach their allotted examination centre at least 60 minutes before the start of the paper. The exams will be held in two shifts each day.
- Only necessary stationery items such as blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers and a transparent geometry box are allowed inside the exam hall.
- Electronic devices including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones or any Bluetooth-enabled gadgets are strictly prohibited.
- Printed or handwritten notes, notebooks, loose sheets and eatables are not permitted within the examination premises.
- Students are not allowed to exchange or borrow stationery during the examination.
- Candidates must clearly write their roll number and answer booklet code on every page of the answer sheet as directed.
- Any student found using unfair means or violating exam rules will face cancellation of their result and disqualification.
- No candidate will be permitted to leave the examination hall before the official conclusion of the paper.