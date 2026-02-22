Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams From Feb 23, Check Important Exam-Day Guidelines

Uttarakhand Class 10 Board Exams 2026: The Uttarakhand Class 10 board examinations will commence on February 23, beginning with Hindustani Music (Melodic) and Typing (English or Hindi) as the first papers. More than two lakh students are set to appear this year for the board examinations, including 1,10,544 regular students and 1,722 private candidates for Class 10.

The examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm at 1,261 centres across the country, as per reports by Amar Ujala.

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2026: Important Guidelines

Class 10 students must adhere to the following instructions on exam days: