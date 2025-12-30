Protests, Candle Light Vigils Continue In Tripura Over Anjel Chakma's Death

Candle light vigils, rallies and protests continue in several parts of Tripura over the death of the 24-year-old student Anjel Chakma, who was brutally assaulted in Dehradun and died during treatment for injuries he sustained in an attack after he opposed racist remarks on December 26.

Tripura government has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Chakma's family, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Monday.

Saha, for the second time, spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami over the killing of the student and discussed steps to ensure strict action against those responsible.

The Chief Minister said in a post on his X handle, "Spoke with Hon'ble Chief Minister Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji this evening regarding the case of late Anjel Chakma. He has reassured that all those involved in the incident will be brought to justice and that the law will take its due course. In this hour of grief, we stand firmly with the bereaved family."

"On behalf of the government of Tripura, it has been decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family," said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio.

A four-member delegation of Tripura Chakma Students' Association and Society for Welfare of Mog Students met with Saha and demanded government employment for a family member of the victim, intervention with Uttarakhand government for early justice and adequate compensation from the Uttarakhand government.

Drishyamuni Chakma, President of the All India Chakma Students' Union (AICSU), has raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of the police and investigating agencies in the case. They union said the police initially attempted to dilute the gravity of the offence by failing to register an FIR. Even though the incident occurred on December 9, the FIR was registered only on 12 December. By the time the FIR was finally lodged, one of the main accused had already gone missing and still remains untraced, pointing to serious shortcomings in police action.

In Agartala, a candle march demanding justice for Anjel Chakma was organised, drawing participation from students and community members. Holding banners and candles, the protesters called for an impartial investigation and accountability, while also raising voices against discrimination faced by people from Northeast India.