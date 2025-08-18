Opposition Likely To Bring Impeachment Motion Against Poll Body Chief: Sources

Amid its face-off with the Election Commission over allegations of vote fraud, the INDIA Opposition bloc is considering bringing a motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources have said. According to the sources, Opposition parties discussed bringing the motion to remove the poll body chief during a meeting of their leaders at Parliament this morning.

The process to remove a Chief Election Commissioner is similar to that of a Supreme Court Judge. Such a motion requires to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and the grounds of removal are "proved misbehaviour or incapacity".

The Opposition parties' plans on this subject follow the poll body chief's strong remarks targeting the INDIA bloc's allegations of vote fraud.