2.89 Crore Voters Removed From UP SIR Draft List, Including 46 Lakh Who Died

Releasing the draft revised list for Uttar Pradesh after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission said 2.89 crore voters have been removed from the electoral rolls in the state, including 46 lakh voters who are dead.

The commission said 12.56 crore (12,55,56,25) voters are now part of the voter list in Uttar Pradesh, down from 15.44 crore in October 2025, when the SIR process began.

Of the 2.89 crore people whose names have been removed, 2.17 crore have moved, 46.23 lakh are dead and 25.47 lakh are registered in more than one place.

Voters can check whether their names are on the draft list even on the phones using the ECINET app, the officials said. The final list will be published on March 6.

